Political postcard creates stir at cafe

NOT everyone has seen the funny side of this postcard in the Drifters Coffee House in Duke Street, Henley.

It depicts former prime minister Theresa May in a field of wheat with the caption “cereal lier” and her successor Boris Johnson below the words “serial liar”.

The café was given some of the cards by a customer and owner Talia Maguire put one in the window.

She said a woman came in to complain and told her she would go out of business because Mr Johnson was not a liar.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton also went in to ask for the card to be removed after “a couple of people”

complained.

Miss Maguire refused. She said: “He basically asked if we could take it down but we said, ‘it’s freedom of speech’.”

Co-owner Millie Jeans said they were not trying to be political but the card would be staying.

“People need to be more open-minded,” she said. “We’re not going out of our way to cause offence.”

So much for that post-election reconciliation.