Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reality calling

PERHAPS some Henley town councillors don’t have much else to do with their evenings.

At a meeting of the town council’s finance strategy and management committee on Tuesday, proceedings slowed as members discussed the finer points of the calendar for the next year.

A few minutes into the discussions, by which point the meeting had just passed the hour mark, one councillor asked: “Is someone taking bets on how long we can make this last?”

Councillor Kellie Hinton replied: “I doubt it — some of us want to get home in time for Love Island.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33