Reality calling

PERHAPS some Henley town councillors don’t have much else to do with their evenings.
At a meeting of the town council’s finance strategy and management committee on Tuesday, proceedings slowed as members discussed the finer points of the calendar for the next year.
A few minutes into the discussions, by which point the meeting had just passed the hour mark, one councillor asked: “Is someone taking bets on how long we can make this last?”
Councillor Kellie Hinton replied: “I doubt it — some of us want to get home in time for Love Island.”
