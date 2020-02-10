Monday, 10 February 2020

Good for the grass

A MONTH ago, I suggested that January would be drier and colder than previously.

Well, less rain fell than in the previous months with just 65mm, a little less than the average for January.

But against all expectations, January was actually warmer than December and the warmest since 2008.

There were just six frosts and temperatures ranged from -5C to 13C, giving a mean of 6.2C, which is nearly two degrees above the 30-year average.

Not suprisngly, the grass needs cutting so get those mowers ready.

My thanks to Denis Gilbert, of Shiplake, for the stats.

