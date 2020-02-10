Coffee lady indeed

STILL with coffee and Lorraine Hillier may have earned herself a new nickname.

Her coffee house Hot Gossip now accepts card payments after moving from its old home in Friday Street, Henley, to the former Bohun Gallery unit in Reading Road.

After a recent visit, I was initially baffled, then amused, when a transaction appeared on my bank statement as simply “coffee lady”.

It’s not the catchiest alias, but it does what it says on the tin...