REFURBISHMENT of Goring village hall has been ... [more]
Monday, 17 February 2020
I CAN’T help but feel that Bryan Urbick has been presented with a golden business opportunity. The Goring parish councillor, who lives on the river to the north of the village, has just been granted planning permission for three jetties and two mooring poles on his land. They’re purely for private use, of course, but if he could persuade planning bosses to change their minds, perhaps he could launch a passenger boat service called Bryan’s Ferry...
17 February 2020
More News:
POLL: Have your say