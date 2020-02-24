Wee way off...

DESPITE the embarrassment to ourselves, I can’t resist repeating an error in last week’s paper just for comic purposes.

In our report on the nominees for this year’s Sue Ryder women of achievement awards, we quoted community category finalist Margaret Butler talking about her years of sterling work for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Margaret explained that she had lost an uncle in the Second World War, adding (as we reported it): “He got killed just off the coast of Switzerland.”

Thanks to Roger Lightfoot for bringing this to my attention.

P.S. Our reporter confesses that he had misread his shorthand note. He should have written “Scotland”. However, Margaret says the error gave her and her friends a good laugh.