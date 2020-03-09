Monday, 09 March 2020

Easy come, easy go

NATIONALLY, last month was the wettest on record with severe flooding in many parts of the country, but we came off relatively lightly in this area.

In Shiplake, it was the second wettest February in the last 50 years with 100mm of rain, 2014 being the record with 120mm.

There were six dry days in the first part of the month but it rained on the other 23.

With persistent rain and high humidity, temperatures were two degrees above the 30-year average with only five frosts and a temperature range of -3C to 13C. The mean for the month was 6.8C.

I think it may get drier and slightly warmer.

Once again my thanks for the statistics to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, who says: “I take no responsibilty for Storm Dennis — not my spelling.”

