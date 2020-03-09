Wet, warm, windy

A HENLEY charity which supports residents who are struggling financially was shocked when it once received a £1,200 donation from a member of the public.

The John Hodges Trust hadn’t expected the money because it doesn’t actively solicit contributions but was happy to accept.

That is until further investigation revealed the donor meant to send it to an organisation of the same namewhich runs Harpsden village hall, so the trustees forwarded the money.

Both charities were started by the same man, a businessman and staunch temperance advocate who wanted to create social hubs to lure working men away from drinking.