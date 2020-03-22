Sunday, 22 March 2020

David elbows virus

DEPUTY Mayor David Eggleton made sure he only touched elbows when presenting certificates to the winners and runners-up at the Henley Youth Festival run on Saturday rather than shaking their hands.

The greeting is being used as alternative in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

David says: “I wanted to do that. It’s having consideration for other people because they don’t know me and I don’t know them so it works both ways.

“I don’t want to be infected myself and I don’t want to infect anyone else. With this virus we don’t know if some us can be carriers.”

Good, clean fun in these difficult times.

