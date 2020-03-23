Judge takes the pee

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening types.
When the Goring Gap in Bloom committee installed planters beside the village’s public toilets last year, they filled them with sweet peas as a subtle pun on the word “pee”.
Chairwoman Stephanie Bridle tells me this didn’t go unnoticed by one Britain in Bloom judge, a Scotsman, who jokingly described the area in his report as a “lovely wee patch”.
I’m sure that left them flushed with delight.
