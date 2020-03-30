Actor’s tea-rific buy

COMEDIAN, actor and presenter Roy Hudd, who passed away on Sunday, previously lived in Nettlebed.

He bought a house in the village after being advised it would be a good investment.

Hudd, 83, was able to pay off the mortgage after 15 years “when I started to do good”.

Indeed, this was thanks in part to a lucrative job playing a sergeant major advertising Quick Brew tea in the early Seventies.

Hudd recalled: “I spent five or six years advertising Quick Brew tea. It bought me a house near Henley.

“When my agent came to the house-warming, he said: ‘Smashing house, son. Every brick a teabag’.”

When Hudd’s first marriage to Ann Lambert ended in divorce, his ex-wife kept the house and the star spent the latter part of his life living in Suffolk.

Hudd, who was awarded an OBE for services to entertainment in 2004, is survived by his second wife, the dancer and director Debbie Flitcroft, whom he married in 1988, and his son Max from his first marriage.