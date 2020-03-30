Boss's pulling power

IT was good to see Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies getting hands-on.

One lunctime, a colleague and I went to the Bull on Bell Street for a quick drink.

There was no one serving behind the bar so Tom, whose office is nearby, stepped up nd expertly pulled a pint of Peroni, only too pleased to see customers supporting the pub industry.

After seeing Tom and I shake hands (yes, we forgot about covid-19), my colleague asked who it was that had served him his pint.

“Er...,” I replied, “He’s the chief executive of the

company.”