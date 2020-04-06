Monday, 06 April 2020

Funny side

THE coronavirus outbreak hasn’t blunted one councillor’s sense of humour.

Kevin Bulmer, who is chairman of Goring Parish Council and represents the village at county level, posted on Twitter: “Just had a delivery of coffee and while it wasn’t quite ‘chuck the box at me and run’ it was pretty close... I did check the door for a red cross.”

He followed it up by posting a picture of a traditional plague doctor wearing a bird-shaped mask, adding: “Wonder if I could get away with wearing one of these?”

