Variable weather

THE wet winter weather continued during the first week of March with relatively mild temperatures.

But by the middle of the month spring had arrived. The days were warmer, the spring flowers were at their best, the soil was more manageable and all was well (within the confines of your home and garden).

Towards the end of the month there were a few severe frosts which was not good for all the magnificent magnolia flowers.

Such is the British weather. A total of 36mm of rain fell in March, less than the average, while temperatures ranged from –4.7C to 15.3C There were eight frosts, more than in January or February.

Now is the time to plant your new potatoes (if you have time on your hands) but beware, we could get frosts for at least another six weeks.

My thanks to Denis Gilvert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.