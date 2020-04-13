Dragons continue racing on dry land

MEMBERS of the Henley Dragon Boat Racing squad say they are managing to keep training despite being at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They say: “Our family of dragons are still training together — we’re just doing it virtually and because we like a bit of healthy competition we’re using the Strava app to communicate our results to one another, comparing scores and holding each other to account.

“Okay, so we’re not on the water but the thing about being in a team sport is that it’s not just about your physical ability, it’s your mental strength too, so we’ve used our imagination and got creative.

“Some of us are doing the standard running, walking, cycling and circuit training but then we’ve had proposals to sit in a bath tub with a paddle.

“Members are posting their training ideas on our WhatsApp group and our head coach even hosted a virtual quiz night.

“Use this time to boost each other, help each other, appreciate one another and get creative — we are.

“We will be back out on the river just as soon as we can and would welcome people with open arms or maybe air hugs if social distancing is still in play.”