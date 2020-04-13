Historical precedent

HENLEY luxury watchmaker Bremont’s offer to the Government to make parts for ventilators was not made on a whim.

The company’s founders Nick and Giles English believe the machines they use to make watches could be put to good use for making components for the ventilators that the NHS is so short of.

Not only that, but the brothers’ grandfather Dr Ian Charles Woolrych English also had a keen interest in engineering and is credited with having developed (with Roger Manley) the Brompton Manley ventilator in 1970.

The device was even featured on the BBC’s Tomorrow’s World.

As a cardiothoracic anaesthetist, Dr English introduced a number of ground-breaking techniques in the Seventies that are now standard practice during major surgery and intensive care as well as developing apparatus used in theatre.

Watch this space!