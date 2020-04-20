Shop queues make it feel like Christmas

LONG queues of customers outside Gabriel Machin are a familiar sight in Henley in the run-up to

Christmas.

However, similar scenes unfolded at the butcher’s shop in Market Place on Thursday last week as customers were collecting their Easter orders.

Only one person at a time was allowed inside because of social distancing regulations to control the spread of coronavirus.

And because of the need to stand at least 2m apart, at one point the line stretched as far back as the Cara shoe shop in Duke Street.

Meanwhile, there was another queue early on Friday outside the Waitrose store.

The line of customers stretched back as far as Fluidity in Bell Street, which meant they had to wait up to 10 minutes to get to the store entrance.

Despite this, the shoppers were good humoured. Perhaps it was the prospect of stocking up on Easter eggs for the weekend that provided some cheer.