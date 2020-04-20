Monday, 20 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

A STROLL along Church Street in Henley takes you past this old commemorative stone set in the brick and flint wall near the upper part of Norman Avenue.

Recent cutting back of the creeper growing here has revealed the letters “W P” and then two more that are difficult to decipher but the second is probably a “V”.

We know that the fabulously eccentric and fine properties in Norman Avenue were built in the late 19th century by Charles Clements.

We also know of local housing developers and builders like Robert Owthwaite, Thomas and William Hamilton and George and Richard Wilson but none of their initials seem to fit this marker.

So was it linked to the builder’s name or something else entirely? Can any reader help solve this puzzle?

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33