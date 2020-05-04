Monday, 04 May 2020

Lockdown limerick

A WOMAN from Goring has found a way to amuse fellow villagers amid the boredom of the ongoing lockdown.

Nicola Swan writes a limerick every day and posts it on the Combat Corona Volunteers Facebook page.

Each one has attracted dozens of “likes” and complimentary comments. Here is one of her efforts:

Let’s have a round of applause
For those who’ve been locked up indoors
Nose pressed to the pane
And going insane
At the prospect of sorting more drawers.

