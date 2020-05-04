Lockdown limerick

AN electric car was stolen from a house in ... [more]
Monday, 04 May 2020
A WOMAN from Goring has found a way to amuse fellow villagers amid the boredom of the ongoing lockdown.
Nicola Swan writes a limerick every day and posts it on the Combat Corona Volunteers Facebook page.
Each one has attracted dozens of “likes” and complimentary comments. Here is one of her efforts:
Let’s have a round of applause
For those who’ve been locked up indoors
Nose pressed to the pane
And going insane
At the prospect of sorting more drawers.
04 May 2020
