Cheers for the beer

THE coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best in many people.

Like Mathew White, from Sonning Common, who started a support group that delivers food, medicine and other essentials to villagers.

Despite requests, the volunteers do not provide alcohol but Mr White was able to help out in one case.

Mr White, who is currently “on the wagon” to lose weight, explained: “A guy phoned me and said he was desperate for a beer.

“I said he could have some that I still had. I said, ‘listen you would be doing me a favour — I have all this beer which is calling my name’. It was three or four bottles.”

The name of the beer? Corona.