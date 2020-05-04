Monday, 04 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cheers for the beer

THE coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best in many people.

Like Mathew White, from Sonning Common, who started a support group that delivers food, medicine and other essentials to villagers.

Despite requests, the volunteers do not provide alcohol but Mr White was able to help out in one case.

Mr White, who is currently “on the wagon” to lose weight, explained: “A guy phoned me and said he was desperate for a beer.

“I said he could have some that I still had. I said, ‘listen you would be doing me a favour — I have all this beer which is calling my name’. It was three or four bottles.”

The name of the beer? Corona.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33