Warming weather

Monday, 11 May 2020
LAST month was the third warmest April since at least 1881.
The mean for the month was 11.1C, more than two degrees above average, with temperatures ranging from -4 to 26C. Only April 2007 and 2011 were milder. There were just four frosts.
Nationally, it was apparently the sunniest on record and Sindlesham recorded 268 hours of sunshine.
There was rain on only a few days but 35mm fell in Shiplake in the last four days of the month.
Gardeners and, I suspect, farmers would have preferred it to have been spread more evenly over the month.
It should get warmer now but gardeners particularly should remember there have been only 14 frost-free days in May in the last 50 years. I am referring to air frosts, not ground or “grass” frosts as they are now known.
Being able to get in the garden and grow vegetables is particularly precious at this difficult time.
