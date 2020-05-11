Testing technology

Care home staff helping keep residents cheerful
ACACIA Lodge, a 55-bed care home in Quebec Road, ... [more]
Monday, 11 May 2020
MORE examples of the problems with online council meetings made necessary by the coronavirus lockdown.
At a meeting of Watlington Parish Council, Oxfordshire county councillor Steve Harrod had some difficulties with his sound until after a few attempts he managed to deliver his report and then answered
questions.
Later in the meeting Peter Richardson attempted to provide a brief update on plans to introduce high speed internet access to the town.
However, members struggled to hear him and in the end Mr Richardson had to type his update into the chat bar.
It seems either an upgrade or the end of the restrictions can’t come soon enough.
11 May 2020
More News:
Care home staff helping keep residents cheerful
ACACIA Lodge, a 55-bed care home in Quebec Road, ... [more]
Villagers evacuated after car crashes in high street at 3am
RESIDENTS were forced to take refuge in a pub ... [more]
POLL: Have your say