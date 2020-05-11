Testing technology

MORE examples of the problems with online council meetings made necessary by the coronavirus lockdown.

At a meeting of Watlington Parish Council, Oxfordshire county councillor Steve Harrod had some difficulties with his sound until after a few attempts he managed to deliver his report and then answered

questions.

Later in the meeting Peter Richardson attempted to provide a brief update on plans to introduce high speed internet access to the town.

However, members struggled to hear him and in the end Mr Richardson had to type his update into the chat bar.

It seems either an upgrade or the end of the restrictions can’t come soon enough.