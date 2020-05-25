Monday, 25 May 2020

Miniature tornado

LIZ FENLEY wonders if anyone else noticed the “mini tornado” in Henley that she witnessed last
Friday.

She was sitting on the river front at Phyllis Court Club at 11.45am when “a tremendous wind” suddenly got up.

Liz, who lives in Marlow, says: “In seconds it whirled in circles across the river, then picked up leaves and spun them around on the opposite side.

“Two or three people stopped in their tracks as they were walking along. And in a flash it was gone.

“Just thought I’d let you know as I’ve never seen anything like it before.

“Sadly, it all happened so fast that there was no time to get my camera out of my bag.”

