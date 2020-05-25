Rewriting history

£3.7m fund to mitigate ugly rail gantries
Monday, 25 May 2020
HISTORIAN and TV presenter Lucy Worsley was amused to see herself “quoted” in the latest edition of the adult comic Viz.
A reader’s letter purporting to come from “Lucy Worsley, Hampton Court” reads: “In Carry On Up the Khyber, when Sir Sydney Ruff Diamond dictates a letter to Queen Victoria, he refers to her as Empress of India then sends his best wishes to Prince Albert.
“Well, any **** knows that Albert died in 1861 and Victoria didn’t become Empress of India until 1877. Come on, you can’t **** about with history like this.”
Worsley, whose family live Goring, proudly shared the image on Twitter with the message: “Yes, come on, you can’t **** about with history like this.”
I guess reading Viz makes a change from academic journals.
25 May 2020
