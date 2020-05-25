Monday, 25 May 2020

Rewriting history

HISTORIAN and TV presenter Lucy Worsley was amused to see herself “quoted” in the latest edition of the adult comic Viz.

A reader’s letter purporting to come from “Lucy Worsley, Hampton Court” reads: “In Carry On Up the Khyber, when Sir Sydney Ruff Diamond dictates a letter to Queen Victoria, he refers to her as Empress of India then sends his best wishes to Prince Albert.

“Well, any **** knows that Albert died in 1861 and Victoria didn’t become Empress of India until 1877. Come on, you can’t **** about with history like this.”

Worsley, whose family live Goring, proudly shared the image on Twitter with the message: “Yes, come on, you can’t **** about with history like this.”

I guess reading Viz makes a change from academic journals.

