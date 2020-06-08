Monday, 08 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Warm and dry May

YOU may have missed it, but it rained on two occasions last month.

This provided a grand total of just half a millimetre of rain in Shiplake.

Yes, it was the driest May there, and in many other parts of the UK, for well over 100 years. Reading and Wokingham received around 3mm of rain.

The sun seemed to shine continuously. While overnight temperatures were around the seasonal average, by day it reached 28.4C on one occasion, giving a mean maximum of 21.7C for the month, nearly four degrees above the 30-year average.

There were two air frosts (you were warned) and some of the early potatoes and beans suffered as a result (not mine, I hasten to add).

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33