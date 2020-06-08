Warm and dry May

Neighbours on song for 10th and final carers tribute
YOU may have missed it, but it rained on two occasions last month.
This provided a grand total of just half a millimetre of rain in Shiplake.
Yes, it was the driest May there, and in many other parts of the UK, for well over 100 years. Reading and Wokingham received around 3mm of rain.
The sun seemed to shine continuously. While overnight temperatures were around the seasonal average, by day it reached 28.4C on one occasion, giving a mean maximum of 21.7C for the month, nearly four degrees above the 30-year average.
There were two air frosts (you were warned) and some of the early potatoes and beans suffered as a result (not mine, I hasten to add).
