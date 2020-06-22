Philistine pedestrians

A PAINTER’S recent efforts to raise money for the NHS weren’t appreciated by everyone.

Richard Grinter spent several days painting his vista of Henley from the town’s bridge, which is to be transferred on to china mugs made by potter David Wright and sold in aid of the NHS coronavirus appeal.

Mr Grinter, who had previously painted Marlow bridge, effectively blocked the pavement with his easel while he was working in the early mornings.

While some members of the public stopped to marvel at his efforts, others were critical because they had to briefly swerve into the road to get past him.

He says: “The pavement on Marlow bridge is a wider and I was painting earlier in the lockdown, when it was less busy. It’s amazing how many more people were out in Henley.”

Oh, well. Thye say great artists suffer for their work.