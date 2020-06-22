Monday, 22 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Grocer’s screen saver

WE report this week on a Henley company that has been installing protective screens at shops from small independents here to supermarkets across the country.

MMS says its Perspex screens are high quality and safe compared with some of the cheaper alternatives available online.

This was confirmed by a Portuguese grocer in Ilford.

“He’d ordered something online and he’d rung us up in a terrible state, saying his wife was going to kill him,” says James Munn, MMS managing director.

Luckily, his colleague Patrick Collins was able to visit Essex that afternoon and install a proper protective screen for the harassed grocer.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33