Grocer’s screen saver

WE report this week on a Henley company that has been installing protective screens at shops from small independents here to supermarkets across the country.

MMS says its Perspex screens are high quality and safe compared with some of the cheaper alternatives available online.

This was confirmed by a Portuguese grocer in Ilford.

“He’d ordered something online and he’d rung us up in a terrible state, saying his wife was going to kill him,” says James Munn, MMS managing director.

Luckily, his colleague Patrick Collins was able to visit Essex that afternoon and install a proper protective screen for the harassed grocer.