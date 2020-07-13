Strange summer

AFTER a record-breaking dry May, we received an above average total of 75mm of rain in June.

There were considerable regional variations, however. While Wokingham received an average 55mm, a retired local farmer now living in West Somerset recorded 185mm. (He recalls that in June 1971, the wettest recorded June in Shiplake, he had to move his cattle from the Wargrave meadows to Haileywood as a matter of urgency.)

The June temperatures were a degree above the average of 15C and in the heatwave in the last week of the month, a high of 32.5C was recorded.

The weather may be unpredictable but it seems to suit the soft fruit and vegetables and the colourful displays of flax and poppies in the fields.

As always, my thanks for the information go to Denis Gilbert, of Shiplake.