Debbie’s bin better

IT turns out that being a celebrity gives little protection against life’s more mundane challenges.

Radio presenter and TV personality Debbie McGee says she has now been waiting more than two months for Wokingham Borough Council to deliver a new brown garden waste bin to her home in Wargrave.

The authority says has it has been delivered but McGee, who directed an angry tweet at the council last week, insists it hasn’t.

Her followers were quick to weigh in, with one suggesting it might have been stolen soon after arriving.

Another suggested she should “get Mulder and Scully on it” while a third joked that the situation was “wheelie” frustrating. There’s always one...