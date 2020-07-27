Cafe owner feels blessed

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
A CAFÉ in Henley enjoyed what many would consider a good omen when it re-opened after the coronavirus lockdown.
The first customer to return to Hot Gossip in Reading Road was none other than Rev Duncan Carter, the vicar of the town’s Holy Trinity Church.
Owner Lorraine Hiller tells me: “Seeing it was a man of the cloth, I felt blessed”.
27 July 2020
More News:
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
