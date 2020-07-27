Monday, 27 July 2020

Cafe owner feels blessed

A CAFÉ in Henley enjoyed what many would consider a good omen when it re-opened after the coronavirus lockdown.

The first customer to return to Hot Gossip in Reading Road was none other than Rev Duncan Carter, the vicar of the town’s Holy Trinity Church.

Owner Lorraine Hiller tells me: “Seeing it was a man of the cloth, I felt blessed”.

