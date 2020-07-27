Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cleaning mishap

A WINDOW cleaner recently had an embarrassing start to his day.

My source, who lives in Queen Street, Caversham, had booked the man’s services a few weeks earlier and called him to investigate when he didn’t show up at the agreed time and date.

It turned out the cleaner had mistakenly driven to Queen Street in Henley and was preparing to start work at a house of the same number. On realising his error, he apologised and sped over to Caversham.

All seemed resolved until about 25 minutes later, when my source stepped outside to find him cleaning the windows of the house next door.

He tells me: “We were both able to see the funny side and he did a good job so I’d still hire him again. At least he knows where I live now!”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33