Cleaning mishap

A WINDOW cleaner recently had an embarrassing start to his day.

My source, who lives in Queen Street, Caversham, had booked the man’s services a few weeks earlier and called him to investigate when he didn’t show up at the agreed time and date.

It turned out the cleaner had mistakenly driven to Queen Street in Henley and was preparing to start work at a house of the same number. On realising his error, he apologised and sped over to Caversham.

All seemed resolved until about 25 minutes later, when my source stepped outside to find him cleaning the windows of the house next door.

He tells me: “We were both able to see the funny side and he did a good job so I’d still hire him again. At least he knows where I live now!”