Unlucky tourists

IT’S said that some have all the luck but the reverse has proven true for one Woodcote family.

They were among the hundreds of people evacuated from Bournemouth beach when a large fire broke out on Monday last week.

They were holidaying within the UK to avoid a repeat of last year’s catastrophe, when they were sent packing from Greece after two days as an earthquake hit the region they were staying in.

The previous year the family were on a skiing holiday when the lift got stuck on the top floor of their hotel and they ended up being rescued by firemen.

Sharing a picture of last week’s fire on Facebook, the mother wrote: “This year we said ‘let’s go local’ and this happens on the beach. 999 called and then we’re very quickly evacuated with all our stuff left behind. I give up.”

Perhaps they should just stay at home next year.