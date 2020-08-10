Monday, 10 August 2020

No need for foreign holiday in this heat

WITH temperatures in the twenties on most days of July, and a high of 36.8C, the mean maximum was two degrees above the 30-year average for the month, a climate similar to that of southern Europe.

But, as always in the UK, night-time temperatures were much cooler and in fact were in single figures on 11 days, the coldest being 5C, which was recorded in
Shiplake.

Another difference from Mediterranean countries was that we had some rain — 68mm in Henley, 53mm in Shiplake and 26mm in Wokingham.

August has started off hot and dry, so keep watering the beans and courgettes. It is a good growing season.

As ever, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

