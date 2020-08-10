Hidden Henley

Monday, 10 August 2020

THIS marker plate is only visible from the river. It is on the Henley riverbank wall in Thames Side, where the pavement has just been resurfaced, and below one of the old specially curved bricks with the manufacturer’s name and the date of 1894 on it.

The plate is often hidden even to river users by the Mississippi-style paddle wheel of the New Orleans, which was built around 1990.

The plate marks the boundary of the moorings belonging to Hobbs & Sons Ltd, which is now known as Hobbs of Henley.

