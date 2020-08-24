Councillor silenced

HENLEY town councillors are still getting to grips with the technical aspects of the “new normal”.

During a virtual meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday, Councillor Ian Reissmann was left floundering in silence as he tried to speak but couldn’t activate the microphone on the elaborate headset he was wearing.

Before he finally sorted out the problem, which took several minutes, there was much laughter when his colleagues suggested he was wearing the headset in order to secretly play a flight simulator game.