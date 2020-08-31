Not blown away...

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
IN these difficult times, we must all savour the little things in life, such as going for a walk with the family.
T’Pau singer Carol Decker, who lives in Henley, posted a video on Twitter from her family’s holiday in Torquay.
As they went for a windy stroll on Tuesday, she informed her 47,000 followers: “The weather’s not getting any better — we’re in a hurricane.” Her son Dylan added: “It’s too windy, take me home!”
On Monday, Carol tweeted a picture of an overcast boatyard with the caption “Sunny Torquay” before adding: “I was meant to be in St Lucia.”
Even Basil Fawlty would surely admit the English Riviera is no match for the Caribbean.
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
