Not blown away...

IN these difficult times, we must all savour the little things in life, such as going for a walk with the family.

T’Pau singer Carol Decker, who lives in Henley, posted a video on Twitter from her family’s holiday in Torquay.

As they went for a windy stroll on Tuesday, she informed her 47,000 followers: “The weather’s not getting any better — we’re in a hurricane.” Her son Dylan added: “It’s too windy, take me home!”

On Monday, Carol tweeted a picture of an overcast boatyard with the caption “Sunny Torquay” before adding: “I was meant to be in St Lucia.”

Even Basil Fawlty would surely admit the English Riviera is no match for the Caribbean.