Monday, 31 August 2020

Debate speeded up

BRIAN GILES appeared to have more important things to do than attend the virtual meeting of Sonning Common Parish Council’s planning committee last week.

At the start of the 7pm meeting he announced that he had somewhere to be at 8.15pm and would like the meeting to be kept short. His colleagues agreed.

Then, in the midst of a debate, Councillor Giles said: “Can we please stop with all the verbal diarrhoea and just get on with it?”

It worked — the meeting finished with 15 minutes to spare.

