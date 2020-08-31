Brand refreshed

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
RUSSELL BRAND took time to congratulate some GCSE students on their results.
The Henley comedian, actor and one-time hellraiser had met teenager Molly Salmon when she was on holiday with her family and he joined them for a barbecue and then went wakeboarding with them.
So when her year group at Bay House School in Gosport were expecting their exam results last week, he sent them a video message.
Brand, who said he didn’t have the “misfortune” to take GCSES, told the pupils: “Good luck and I’m sure that even though it has been an unusual year, ultimately this will be something that’s beneficial. You’re over-qualified if anything.”
Molly, who achieved seven grades 4 to 6, said: “He’s really nice. He has stopped drinking and taking drugs and he’s really chilled and soulful.”
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
