Climate extremes

AS you will surely have noticed, August was a month of extremes of climate.

Despite the disappointing temperatures over the final weekend — Saturday’s temperature was the lowest for an August bank holiday for 50 years — the mean temperature of 19.25C for the month was almost two degrees above the average.

In the first half of the month there were five consecutive days when the maximum was over 30C, reaching 37C (98F) on one occasion.

After a very dry spell, the rains came in the latter part of the month with some heavy storms. This produced a total of 119mm, almost 5in, making it the fourth wettest August in 50 years in Shiplake.