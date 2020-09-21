Monday, 21 September 2020

Rude translation

RUGBY players are renowned for their love of crude humour.

A team from Henley Rugby Club were therefore delighted to learn that the Romanian word for “ball” is spelled the same as a rude word for a part of the body in English, although spoken differently.

They made the discovery while learning the rules of oina, a traditional Romanian game which they played at their home ground off Marlow Road, Henley, for the first time last Saturday.

Suffice to say, they didn’t pass up a single opportunity to mispronounce it during the match.

