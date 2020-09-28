Women with balls

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
THE women in Sonning Common’s walking netball group were in giggles at one recent training session.
They have just resumed their weekly gatherings, as we report elsewhere this week.
What made the women laugh was organiser Amanda Watkins-Cooke reminding them of the covid-19 safety rules, which include one ball per player,
She announced: “Keep your hands to yourself and don’t touch anyone else’s ball.”
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say