Monday, 28 September 2020

Women with balls

THE women in Sonning Common’s walking netball group were in giggles at one recent training session.

They have just resumed their weekly gatherings, as we report elsewhere this week.

What made the women laugh was organiser Amanda Watkins-Cooke reminding them of the covid-19 safety rules, which include one ball per player,

She announced: “Keep your hands to yourself and don’t touch anyone else’s ball.”

