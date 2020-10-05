Monday, 05 October 2020

Change of luck for racing car driver

PERHAPS magic does exist after all.

Earlier this year, the Henley Standard reported how racing driver David Brodie was approached by four smartly-dressed strangers on the doorstep of his Whitchurch home.

They had read about the theft of a replica classic car from his property in June and were offering to put a “blood curse” on the perpetrators, which he cautiously accepted.

Following the ritual, in which they took a finger-prick sample of his blood, the quartet promised his fortunes would improve while the perpetrators’ luck would only get worse.

Lo and behold, as we report on the front page this week, Mr Brodie foiled an attempt by a woman to mug him for his £24,000 Rolex watch in Goring high street.

Now he just needs to get that car back...

