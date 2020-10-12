Monday, 12 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

After the heatwave comes a deluge

AFTER a wet but warm August, there were near normal temperatures in the first fortnight of September.

Then there was a mini heatwave with temperatures well into the twenties for 15 consecutive days, the highest being 28.8C.

As a result, the mean temperature for the month was nearly one degree above the 30-year average.

The 27mm of rain that fell was only half of what would be expected normally.

This month could be rather different since on the first three days we had 100mm of rain (yes, four inches).

At this rate we’re in for the wettest October on record when 150mm of rain fell. Watch this space.

As usual, my thanks for Derek Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33