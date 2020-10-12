After the heatwave comes a deluge

AFTER a wet but warm August, there were near normal temperatures in the first fortnight of September.

Then there was a mini heatwave with temperatures well into the twenties for 15 consecutive days, the highest being 28.8C.

As a result, the mean temperature for the month was nearly one degree above the 30-year average.

The 27mm of rain that fell was only half of what would be expected normally.

This month could be rather different since on the first three days we had 100mm of rain (yes, four inches).

At this rate we’re in for the wettest October on record when 150mm of rain fell. Watch this space.

As usual, my thanks for Derek Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.