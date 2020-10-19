Research is murder

YOU might have thought that researching a crime novel would be a grim business.

Not so for Vera Morris, who has just published The Ship of Death, her fourth book in the Anglian Detective Agency series.

Vera, who lives in Caversham and is a former headteacher of Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, recently spent a week on the Suffolk coast, where the novels are set.

She met local people who have helped her with research and knew the area in the Seventies, the era in which the novels are set.

Vera says: “I had to sample the oysters and drink Muscadet to make sure they were up to the male detective, Frank Diamond’s, high standards and visit Mr Fryer, the fisherman, to check Dover sole and seabass are available at a particular season.

“My research also involved sampling the products of the famous Aldeburgh Fish and Chips and meeting the owner for coffee and a chat, having a delicious lunch at a local hotel with the lifeboat manager for the Aldeburgh RNLI and his wife and visiting the Eel’s Foot Inn to have lunch with a volunteer at RSPB Minsmere Bird Reserve and his wife.”

She adds: “It’s the best kind of research.”

• The Ship of Death is published by Headline.