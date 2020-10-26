Even coronavirus can’t stop runner

THE cancellation of this year’s Henley half marathon due to the coronavirus crisis didn’t stop one veteran runner from completing the course on the day anyway.

Neil Jeffs, 44, from Ascot, started at Borlase Field at the originally scheduled start time of 9.30am and followed the normal route across Henley Bridge to Aston and back along the Thames towpath before climbing Icehouse Lane up to Fawley and then returning to Henley via Fair Mile.

It was the 19th consecutive year he had completed the route.

Neil says: “It’s a real shame the event couldn’t go ahead but totally understandable as we all have a role in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

“Some running events have gone ahead recently either in a virtual or socially distanced form but the Henley route is so narrow in places that social distancing would be too difficult.

“However, I enjoy the annual pilgrimage to Henley so much that I wanted to run it anyway.

“It was a battle having run the virtual London Marathon only a week before but at least I clocked another year.”