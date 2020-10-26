Anyone heard of...

‘I needed wheelchair as I was so exhausted from long covid’
SINCE launching Floatability, Laura Howard has ... [more]
Monday, 26 October 2020
AS if digging up the streets for the last few months wasn’t enough, Henley internet provider Zzoomm has truly wormed its way into the public consciousness.
At a recent football match between AFC Henley’s under-13s team and their counterparts from Ascot, one young supporter was heard calling to his team-mates: “Come on, zoom like my wi-fi.”
I gather that marketing types would call this a shining example of brand awareness.
26 October 2020
More News:
‘I needed wheelchair as I was so exhausted from long covid’
SINCE launching Floatability, Laura Howard has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say