Anyone heard of...

AS if digging up the streets for the last few months wasn’t enough, Henley internet provider Zzoomm has truly wormed its way into the public consciousness.

At a recent football match between AFC Henley’s under-13s team and their counterparts from Ascot, one young supporter was heard calling to his team-mates: “Come on, zoom like my wi-fi.”

I gather that marketing types would call this a shining example of brand awareness.