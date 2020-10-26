Monday, 26 October 2020

Anyone heard of...

AS if digging up the streets for the last few months wasn’t enough, Henley internet provider Zzoomm has truly wormed its way into the public consciousness.

At a recent football match between AFC Henley’s under-13s team and their counterparts from Ascot, one young supporter was heard calling to his team-mates: “Come on, zoom like my wi-fi.”

I gather that marketing types would call this a shining example of brand awareness.

