Monday, 02 November 2020
THERE’S always one person who can’t pass up the opportunity for a cheap gag. In a recent exchange of comments on the Whitchurch village website, a resident asked whether anybody “knows a source of locally produced honey”. One wag shot back: “Just guessing, but maybe it’s locally grown flowers?”
02 November 2020
