Wet, warm month

THE autumn colours, falling leaves and temperatures are an indication that winter is approaching but October was in fact quite mild, windy and very wet, writes Denis Gilbert.

The dahlias and cosmos are still in flower (but would not win any prizes) and should last another week or so and the marigolds, which are never very attractive, are thriving.

More seriously, we are warned that the climate is changing and we can expect more extremes in weather patterns according to the Met Office.

It is no surprise, therefore, to find that with only four dry days (i.e. 24-hour periods) in October, we had a lot of rain.

A total of 10cm fell on the first two days of the month and there was some heavy rain at the end, giving us a total of 178.5mm and making it the wettest October here in Shiplake for at least 50 years.

With high humidity for most of the time, the mean minimum temperature of 10.8C was only slightly above the average and there were no air frosts. That will change this month.