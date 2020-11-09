Hidden Henley

Monday, 09 November 2020

DURING the first coronavirus lockdown, I was able to walk over the Grade II listed Conways Bridge on Wargrave Road safely as there was little traffic.

I took this photograph of the so-called “Ragged Arches”.

Many readers will remember when traffic lights were not necessary here and guidance to drivers was a notice on the approaches which read: “At Conways Bridge, mind the ridge, single file, for just a while.”

The bridge was built in 1763 and designed by Humphrey Gainsborough for the then owner of Park Place, Henry Seymour Conway.

Some accounts say that the stones used were taken from Reading Abbey while others say that stone from 14 different counties was used to construct it.

