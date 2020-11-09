Real racing Carr

CONGRATULATIONS to former Henley resident Julie Carr on her 105th birthday.

She was born near Castle Howard in North Yorkshire and was brought up on her family’s farm, which she credits for her long life.

She worked as a teacher before meeting her husband William and they had two children.

In retirement, the couple moved to Henley where Mrs Carr was heavily involved with the church and the Women’s Institute. She lost her husband in the mid-Eighties.

Her daughter Pam, with whom she now lives in Kent, says Mrs Carr is still very able for her age, describing her as “Lewis Hamilton on a Zimmer frame”.